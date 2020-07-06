Luis Suarez's Super Stats After Becoming Barcelona's Third-highest All-time Scorer

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez put up a great display against Villareal on Matchday 34 as they cut the gap to four points with Real Madrid at the top. The Uruguayan international scored at El Madri2gal to become the club's third-highest top goalscorer, having achieved the milestone in his sixth season at Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez record: Striker scores vs Villareal

Barcelona produced a blistering performance against Villareal after dropping points in two consecutive games, easing ways for Real Madrid to claim the top spot. The defending LaLiga champions made the breakthrough in the game when Villareal defender Pau Torres scored an own goal within the third minute of the clash. By the 14th minute, Villareal's Gerard Moreno scored to nullify the own goal.

Luis Suarez struck astoundingly in the 20th minute from the edge of the box to bag the lead for Barcelona. Apart from the former Liverpool man, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati also made it to the scoresheet as they narrowed down Real Madrid's lead to four points from the earlier seven points on the LaLiga table.

Luis Suarez record: Uruguayan now third all-time top goalscorer

The goal against Villareal was Luis Suarez's 194th strike in 277 appearances, becoming the joint third all-time top goalscorer at the club. He is now at par with Laszlo Kubala's overall numbers at Barcelona between 1951 and 1961. Besides, Cesar Rodríguez Alvarez and Lionel Messi have more goals than the Uruguayan forward. While Rodriguez has netted 232 times, Messi has an astonishing 630 goals at Barcelona.

Luis Suarez record: Trophy cabinet overview

Having played with top clubs such as AFC Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona, Luis Suarez has netted 414 times in all. He has achieved these numbers in 640 appearances in total. In his sixth season with the Catalan giants, Suarez has clinched four LaLiga titles along with one Champions League triumph. His trophy cabinet with Barcelona also includes two Spanish Super Cups and one European Super Cup title too.

Luis Suarez record: Barcelona trail Real Madrid on LaLiga table

Barcelona's victory over Villareal takes their tally to 73 points. They trail to Real Madrid, who have bagged 77 points in 34 games. Amid uncertainty and conflict with manager Quique Setien, Barcelona will next play Espanyol on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST) at Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter