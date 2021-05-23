Luis Suarez Breaks Down On The Ground After Atletico Madrid Clinch 11th LaLiga Title

A spirited Atletico Madrid got the better of relegation battlers Real Valladolid at in their final game of the season at the Jose Zorrilla on Sunday to win the 2020/21 LaLiga season.

By the virtue of this win, ATM survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 margin. Meanwhile, veteran footballer Luis Suarez went on to win the LaLiga title for the fifth time in his career. However, what really stood out here was that he just could not control his emotions after the game.

After it was official that Atletico Madrid had clinched this year's LaLiga title, the players, as well as the members of the support staff, started celebrating the victory barring Luis Suarez, who celebrated his team's win but got emotional while doing so. The Uruguayan striker was seen crying profusely while sitting in front of his mobile supposedly on a video call.

Even the passionate football fans came forward and motivated the modern-day icon of the game for proving his critics wrong.

Luis Suarez in LaLiga 2020/21

Suarez netted as many as 21 league goals as the Uruguayan made an instant impact after joining Atletico as a free agent at the beginning of the season after being released by FC Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid win their 11th LaLiga title

Last week, Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn't repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home.

The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season, giving Diego Simeone’s team its second league title in 25 years. Atlético’s previous league title was in 1996 when Simeone still played for the club.

Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.

Real Madrid was trying to win back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08. Barcelona was out of contention entering the final round.

