Luis Suarez Ends Barcelona Title Hopes, Puts Atletico Madrid 1 Win Away From Championship

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez ended the Blaugrana's hopes of winning a 27th LaLiga title on Sunday after he scored a late winner for Atletico Madrid to put them just one win away from only a second LaLiga title since 1996. Atletico Madrid now lead the LaLiga standings by two points clear of Real Madrid with just one game remaining in the season. Here is a recap of what happened over the weekend in the LaLiga title race.

Atletico Madrid dominated the game against Osasuna on Sunday as they not only hit the woodwork twice in the first half but also had two goals ruled out for offside. But Diego Simeone's men had to beat Osasuna the hard way as they were staring at a shock defeat when Ante Budimir headed the visitors in front with just 14 minutes remaining. Substitute Renan Lodi equalised for Atletico in the 82nd minute with an emphatic finish while top scorer Luis Suarez completed the comeback by scoring a late dramatic winner in the 88th minute.

LaLiga title race: Barcelona's shocking defeat to Celta Vigo meant the Blauragna will suffer their worst league finish since 2008

Barcelona dominated the game against Celta Vigo as they not only controlled most of the possession but also created a number of chances. However, their incapability to capitalise on their chances meant that the visitors were always in the game. Barcelona eventually got the lead in the 28th minute after Sergio Busquets picked out Lionel Messi's run between two defenders with a beautiful cross, which the Argentine headed into the back of the net.

However, ten minutes later Celta Vigo were level with their first shot of the game. Santi Mina equalised for the visitors as he wrongfooted Marc-André ter Stegen and drilled the ball into the back of the net. With Barcelona unable to finish their chances, frustrations began to mount in the team.

Barcelona were down to 10 men in the 83rd minute after Clement Lenglet's clumsy challenge on Mina meant that he was shown a second yellow card. Celta Vigo then caught Barcelona on the break again as Santi Mina scored a late dramatic winner in the 89th minute. This result means that Barcelona will finish outside the top two for the first time since 2008.

LaLiga title race: Nacho keeps Real Madrid's hopes alive of winning a 35th LaLiga title

Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid had a cagey affair but Los Blancos eventually found their way through in the 68th minute. Nacho finished from close range to score the only goal of the game. However, things went from bad to worse for the home side as Raul Garcia was shown a straight red card in the 89th minute, meaning that Athletic Bilbao ended the game with 10 men.

LaLiga title race: Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid by two points heading into the final day of the season

After nailbiting victories for both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid over the weekend, it proves to be an enthralling finish in the LaLiga season as Diego Simeone's men head into the final day of the season with just a two-point lead over their local rivals. Atletico will travel to Valladolid while Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their final games. Both games will begin at 6:00 PM local time on Sunday, May 23 (9:30 PM IST).