Luis Suarez Keen On Avenging Previous Atletico Defeat Against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez missed out on producing a spectacle during the first derby of the season in December last year. And the former Barcelona superstar's struggling form was seemingly felt as Real Madrid went on to bag an all-important three points from the tie with a 2-0 victory over the Rojiblancos. But Suarez is now completely set to avenge the defeat when his side take on the defending LaLiga champions on Sunday.

Also Read | Did Luis Suarez pinch Chelsea defender Rudiger? Image goes viral from heated UCL clash

Suarez cautions Real Madrid as he seeks to avenge derby defeat

Speaking to LaLiga, Suarez shed light on the importance of playing against a team like Real Madrid. He asserts every player dreams of playing in these games in an attempt to showcase the best of their ability. "Everyone's watching and waiting to see what you can do. They are great games to play in."

Suarez went on to put out a word of caution for Zinedine Zidane's men. Casemiro struck the opener in the Madrid derby in December last year, followed by an own goal from Jan Oblak. But the Uruguayan forward isn't bogged down by the previous defeat, instead, he seeks to gain the maximum motivation to turn around the results.

"In our case, we have got the added advantage of trying to avenge our defeat early in the season. We want to show why we are top of the LaLiga table," said the former Barcelona superstar. Despite the age of 34, Suarez hasn't fallen short of motivation to succeed on the field. He insists, "I have always been very competitive. I've always wanted to show what I can do and always keen on improving."

Also Read | Barcelona called Luis Suarez TOO OLD to play at top level prior to Atletico transfer

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid h2h

Real Madrid have enjoyed an upper hand whenever they have taken on their city rivals. Los Blancos have won their previous three games against the current LaLiga leaders. In the previous 49 games between the two sides, Real Madrid have managed 24 victories, while the Rojiblancos have won on 10 occasions. The two teams had to share the spoils on 15 occasions.

Also Read | Luis Suarez's secret Atletico clause allows him free exit on June 30: Report

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live?

There will be no official Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live broadcast in India. But the live stream for the Madrid derby will be available on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. The live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live:

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Date: Sunday, March 7, 2021

Time: 8:45 PM IST

Also Read | Luis Suarez branded Liverpool and Brendan Rodgers ‘LIARS’ in texts to Steven Gerrard

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Twitter