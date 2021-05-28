Luis Suarez Says He Almost Did This When Barcelona Did Not Congratulate Him For LaLiga Win

Luis Suarez has had an emotional few days after his goal helped Atletico Madrid clinch the LaLiga champions 2021 trophy. The Uruguayan striker could not thank Atletico enough for opening the doors to him after his former club Barcelona snubbed him. However, Suarez was disappointed that no one from Barcelona congratulated him for winning the league title as he feels he did his part at the Nou Camp.

Why did Barcelona sell Luis Suarez?

Barcelona selling Luis Suarez to rivals Atletico Madrid was undoubtedly one of the biggest mistakes the club made considering the Uruguyan's performances this season. In 32 LaLiga appearances, Suarez scored 21 goals and three assists in helping Atletico Madrid to their first league title since 2013. But the question is why did Barcelona sell Luis Suarez despite the Uruguayan having been in top form.

🚨🚨[ @partidazocope ] | Luis Suarez: “Koeman, after saying that he didn’t count on me, then told me ‘if tomorrow it your situation isn’t solved, I will count on you for the game against Villarreal. I saw that he had no personality”. pic.twitter.com/Gni0XdFWXy — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 24, 2021

After Ronald Koeman was appointed the Barcelona boss he reportedly told Luis Suarez that he was not required at the club as the 33-year-old was believed to be too old for the club. However, after selling him, they failed to get a replacement for him, leading them to give Martin Braithwaite an opportunity to lead the line-up. It is fair to say that Braithwaite has failed to deliver for Barcelona as he has just scored two goals and two assists for the team in 29 Laliga appearances.

Luis Suarez was so annoyed with former club Barcelona that he almost did this after lifting the LaLiga champions 2021 trophy

While giving an interview to El Partidazo de COPE, Luis Suarez slammed former club Barcelona's management for snubbing him. Suarez said, "Firstly, for the president to say everything to the press, before talking to me. They would use me to try to convince Leo to stay. But, then, they wouldn't talk to me directly when it was about me." Feeling underappreciated and disrespected, he almost sent a picture to Barcelona of him celebrating Atletico Madrid's LaLiga win.

🎙| Suarez: “Bartomeu or any board member at Barça did not call me, but I was going to send them a small picture ...” — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 24, 2021

Atletico Madrid LaLiga winners 2020-21: Luis Suarez shows former club Barcelona his worth

Atletico Madrid won the LaLiga title being just two points away from local rivals Real Madrid while Barcelona finished a disappointing seven points behind the champions. While it was jubilation for Suarez and Atletico, it was sheer disappointment for both Barcelona and Real. Barcelona have had their worst season since 2007-08 as that was the last season when they failed to finish in the top two. On the other hand, Los Blancos failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons. With both Barcelona and Real having had one of their worst seasons this year, it just proves how instrumental Luis Suarez has been in Atletico Madrid's success this season.