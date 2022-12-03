Luis Suarez Slams Critics Post Uruguay's Emotional World Cup Exit: 'They Don't Respect Us'

After suffering a painful exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez took to social media to pen an emotional note, one in which he slammed the critics. The South American giants exited the competition despite registering a 2-0 win in their final group-stage game against Ghana.

The scoreline was not enough to see them through as South Korea (4) scored a late stoppage-time winner against Portugal to move ahead of third-placed Uruguay (2) on goals scored after both sides finished with the same goal difference (0).

Suarez pens emotional note after World Cup heartbreak

Following the conclusion of the Uruguay vs Ghana match, Luis Suarez took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Saying goodbye to a World Cup hurts a lot, but we have the peace of mind that we left everything for our country. Proud to be URUGUAYAN although they DON'T RESPECT US. Thanks to each of the Uruguayans who supported us in every part of the world!"

Even before the Uruguay vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 clash began, Suarez was the centre of attention because of some of the remarks he passed that made headlines. The 35-year-old has a history against Ghana as it was his intentional handball that prevented the African country from progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament back in 2010.

12 years after the incident, Suarez said that he would not apologize for the same. On being told by a Ghanaian reporter during a news conference that people in Ghana refer to him as diablo (the devil), Suarez responded, "I don't apologise about that. I did the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. I could apologise if I injured a player with a tackle and got a red card, but in this situation, I took a red card and the referee said penalty."

The 35-year-old added, "It's not my fault as I didn't miss the penalty. The player who missed the penalty said he would do the same [as I did] in that situation. It's not my responsibility in this situation." On that occasion, the penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan in the dying seconds of the match.