Luis Suarez Thanks Atletico Madrid For Having Faith In Him; Talks About Barcelona Exit

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has opened up about his feelings when he scored the winning goal for Atletico Madrid to help them clinch the La Liga title last season. Suarez moved to the Rojiblancos in the summer of 2020 after his unfortunate departure from Barcelona. The player has always been open about the way he was treated by the Barcelona management, especially the manager, Ronald Koeman. Suarez was left out of Barcelona without any proper discussion and then made a move to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Suarez lived up to his expectations and ended as the top scorer for them with 21 goals under his belt including the winning goal against Real Valladolid which helped them secure the Spanish title. In a conversation with ESPN, Suarez thanked Atletico Madrid for putting faith in him and also labelled his winning goal moment as priceless. "At the end of the season, I stood out with Atlético, scoring the winning goal and winning the Spanish League. This is priceless, I thank Atlético for opening the doors for me,” said Luis Suarez, as quoted by the sports channel.

Luis Suarez says was hurt by the way he was treated in Barcelona

As mentioned earlier, Luis Suarez wasn't explained the details behind Barcelona parting ways with him. Suarez was one of the best performers for the Catalan giants alongside Lionel Messi and was their third-highest goal scorer with 195 goals in 283 matches. Despite his contribution to the club, he was reportedly treated harshly by Ronald Koeman and was not included in the manager’s plan for the future. Suarez claims that he would have felt better if the management had given proper reasons for their actions but now feels hurt with the way he was treated.

"I'm sorry about the way it happened. As I explained, if you have a player who has been at the club for ten years, the third-best scorer, the president could have told me, or the coach, meet [with me] one day to explain the situation. It would have been better," Suarez said. He added, "But a week before, the media already announced: 'They will tell Suárez he can leave, Suárez this, Suárez that'. So I already knew. But [when] the coach called me saying that I was no longer in his plans it hurt," as quoted by the sports channel.

"I tried to terminate the contract because the club no longer loved me and I was at an age when no one would pay for me. Everything was ready for the termination of the contract when the coach said he counted on me [for the game against Villarreal],” added Suarez.

(Image: AP)