Luis Suarez Heading For Barcelona Exit, Talks Ongoing With Multiple Clubs: Report

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly informed Uruguayan star forward Luis Suarez that he is not a part of his plans for the future. The LaLiga giants are looking to offload a number of players this summer as they find themselves in a pickle following the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that Luis Suarez is set for a move away from the Camp Nou over the next few weeks with a number of top clubs in Europe, including his former club Ajax monitoring the striker's situation.

Barcelona transfer news: Luis Suarez not part of Ronald Koeman's plans

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has informed Luis Suarez that he will not be part of the future project at the Camp Nou. In a recent interview with El Pais, Suarez was furious with the Barcelona board for their lack of communication and insisted that he does not know whether he will stay or leave the club over the summer. The 33-year old admitted that he remains keen on continuing to play his football at Barcelona despite stating that he will do whatever it takes to help the club move forward even if it meant leaving.

📰[TV3 🥇] | Koeman and the club had agreed to communicate to Suarez, Rakitic and Umtiti that they do not count on them for the upcoming season.



The coach has been the incharge to contact and inform them about his decisions. Only Economic agreement missing. — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 24, 2020

However, Ronald Koeman and Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly held private talks with Luis Suarez and informed him that he is on the list of players that are set to leave the club. Koeman is keen on bringing in fresh players as the primary step to rejuvenate the squad with the Dutchman targeting a move for either Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez or Ajax's Donny van de Beek as a potential replacement for Suarez in the attack. Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic are also on the list of players that are set to leave Barcelona over the summer

Luis Suarez Barcelona career to come to an end

Luis Suarez arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for reported £64.98 million (€82.3 million). In six years at the Camp Nou, Luis Suarez has made 283 appearances in all competitions, scoring 198 goals and providing another 97 assists. Suarez is Barcelona's third all-time goalscorer and has won the Champions League, four LaLiga titles, four Spanish Cups and two Spanish Super Cups with the Catalonians.

Reports from Diario Sport claim that Ajax were looking at a potential Luis Suarez transfer over the summer to reunite with their former player. The Dutch giants are reportedly willing to pay around £13.5million (€14.9million) for the services of Suarez as Barcelona plan to raise funds with his sale. Serie A champions Juventus are also keeping tabs on Suarez with new manager Andrea Pirlo reportedly looking to sell Gonzalo Higuain.

Image Credits - Luis Suarez Instagram