Luiz Felipe Sent Off For Jumping On Former Teammate Correa After Lazio Defeat Inter 3-1

On Saturday, Lazio defeated the Serie A champions Inter Milan 3-1 as they came back from behind to score three at the San Siro. It was an emotion-filled afternoon in the Italian capital and an entertaining match. In a slightly controversial moment, Lazio centre-back Luiz Felipe was sent off towards the end of the match after he jumped on his former teammate Joaquín Correa's back.

It was a heated game from kick-off to the final whistle as a total of six yellow cards were brandished in the last eight minutes by referee Massimiliano Irrati after the incident. For reasons only know to Felipe, he ran towards Correa and jumped on his shoulders, as though they were still teammates. Correa immediately reacted and pushed away the defender in anger. The incident then sparked a massive brawl involving both sets of players. The referee did not think twice as he immediately showed a red card to Felipe and the Brazilian defender had tears running down his face as he walked away.

Lazio vs Inter Match Report

Inter started the match on the front foot when Nicolo Barella was fouled in the opposition's box and they were awarded a spot-kick. Ivan Perisic stepped up and slotted the ball to the left of the goalkeeper giving the home team the lead in the 12th minute. Lazio tried to get back into the game as they came close twice in the first half with the first won saved brilliantly by Samir Handanovic and the second hitting the post.

In the second half, Lazio were handed a penalty as Alessandro Bastoni was deemed to have handled the ball. Ciro Immobile was on hand to convert a well-taken penalty to level the scores on the night. With both the teams not giving much space to each other the game was mostly scrappy until the 81st minute when Immobile was through on goal and his shot was saved by Handanovic but the ball fell kindly to Felipe Anderson as put the ball into an almost empty net to give Lazio the lead. And in the 91st minute, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic nodded the ball into the net after a brilliant ball on from Luis Alberto which doubled their advantage on the night. In the 97th minute, Luiz Felipe was shown a red card for his antics on former Lazio striker Correa.

