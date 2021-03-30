Luka Modric Gets INCREDIBLE Surprise From Wife, Father And Ex-teammates: WATCH

Croatian football legend Luka Modric created history with the national team when he became the highest-capped player, following his appearance against Cyprus on Saturday. Following the impeccable milestone, the Croatian superstar was surprised by his family and ex-teammates. This is because they appeared in place of journalists to quiz him in the pre-match presser on Sunday.

Luka Modric's wife, father among close people to question Croatian

Modric was seen teary-eyed after a video showing his career highlights with the national team was put up on display. He was also given a standing ovation by his national teammates on achieving the milestone. Another surprise was in the waiting for Modric on Sunday. The 35-year-old appeared for a Zoom interview with the hope of interacting with the media.

But to his surprise, his wife, father and some of his ex-teammates were present virtually to throw some exquisite questions at him. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner was seen smiling when he realised it was a big set-up to mark the occasion of becoming the most-capped player in the history of the Croatia football team.

Modric wishes to play more, denies retirement claims

Modric's wife Vanja asked him to pick one favourite player from the national team. Modric was quick to guess that the question must have been suggested by one of his children. Notably, he failed to single out any one player as his favourite from the Croatia football team.

But the follow-up question from Vanja was more intriguing. She went on to ask the midfielder about his plans on hanging up his boots. He replied, "I see it's not easy with you! I don't know, my love. We'll see. You yourself know how much this means to me, how happy I am when I go to represent (Croatia)... You will have to be patient a little longer."

Goal against Argentina is Luka Modric's absolute favourite

Modric's father had some easy questions to throw in. He quizzed the Real Madrid superstar about his favourite goal with the national team. And he was quick to assert that the goal against Argentina was his favourite. Modric had scored an absolute rocket against the 3-0 win over Argentina in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

"Because of everything we did at the World Cup in Russia and because of the importance of the match. Of course, all the national team goals are dear to me, but this one is more special than the others," concluded the 35-year-old Croatian international to his father.

Luka Modric stats as he becomes highest-capped player

Notably, Modric made his international debut for Croatia against Argentina in 2006. Having made 135 appearances with the national team, he has racked up 16 goals to his credit. Apart from being the all-time highest appearance-maker, the Real Madrid midfielder is also credited with being crowned the Croatian player of the year for a record nine times in his decorated career.

Image courtesy: HNS Youtube