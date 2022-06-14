Luka Modric's Gesture With Kylian Mbappe May Land Him In Hot Waters With Real Madrid Fans

Star Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric's gesture for Kylian Mbappe after France vs Croatia UEFA Nations League clash may land him in hot water with the club's fans after the massive controversy that followed when the Frenchman reportedly snubbed the Spanish giants to stay at the Parc des Princes. It was deemed certain that Mbappe would join Los Blancos after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired earlier this year, only for the 23-year-old to extend his deal by signing a blockbuster extension.

It is believed that the Frenchman's new deal would make him the highest earner amongst footballers, a move that has also been referred to as 'scandalous' by La Liga president Javier Tebas. Tebas has raised concerns about financial fair play, stating that it was surprising that PSG are able to offer Mbappe such a lucrative contract after they had reported losses previously.

Real Madrid fans are unlikely to be happy with Luka Modric's gesture

After scoring a penalty to help his Croatian side win 1-0 over France, Luka Modric swapped shirts with Kylian Mbappe at full-time, a gesture that is unlikely to go down well with Real Madrid fans, considering the recent history involving the club and the Frenchman.

Luka Modrić asked Kylian Mbappé for his shirt after France vs Croatia. Josep Pedrerol’s rage has no bounds and Guti (yes, that Guti) is riling him up. pic.twitter.com/3WbySAD112 — El Chiringuito in English (@ElChiringuitoEN) June 13, 2022

Mbappe asked Modrić for his shirt in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/yal7Sb2rmd — Ele (@EleModric) June 13, 2022

Idk if Modric asked for Mbappe’s shirt or it’s the other way around but he shouldn’t have asked for it IMO. https://t.co/brHd206nzt — Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) June 14, 2022

La Liga slams Kylian Mbappe's contract extension deal

After Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to sign a contract extension at PSG, La Liga issued a detailed statement to slam the Parisian club. Their complete statement read,

"LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions but also in domestic leagues." "It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him." "LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability. In the past, La Liga has complained to UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play by PSG. These complaints were successful and UEFA sanctioned the club, while the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bizarre decision, reversed the sanctions."