Lukaku Changes Facebook Bio To Inter Milan After Liverpool Snub, Deletes Twitter Handle

In the wake of his spat with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku has deleted his official Twitter account. Lukaku was left out of the starting lineup against Liverpool on Sunday. During the game, fans discovered that Lukaku's Twitter handle had been deleted, and his Facebook account's bio read "Inter Milan." This comes just weeks after Lukaku stated his displeasure with the situation at Chelsea, criticising Tuchel's coaching techniques.

Lukaku wants to return to Italy

While speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Lukaku had expressed his desire to rejoin Inter Milan in the near future. Lukaku said he would like to return to Italy to play for Inter and not do it at the end of his career but when he is still at a "good enough level" to win more trophies. Inter fans received an apology from Lukaku for the manner in which he left the club earlier this year. Lukaku believes he should have spoken to Inter fans first before departing, especially given all they did for him and his family during his time in Italy.

"I want to really apologise to the Inter fans because I don't think I should have left Inter the way I did. I should have spoken to you guys first, especially after everything you did for me, for my family, my mum, my son. I'll never forget that. I hope from the bottom of my heart to go back to Inter and not at the end of my career but when I'm still at a good enough level to win more trophies," Lukaku had said in his interview.

Lukaku's Twitter handle was allegedly removed weeks ago, around the same time the footballer gave the startling interview to Sky Italy, according to netizens. Meanwhile, who changed Lukaku's Facebook bio to 'Inter Milan' is still unknown. It's unclear whether Lukaku changed his bio himself or someone hacked his account to do it.

Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea in a record-breaking deal worth 97.5 million pounds earlier this year. Lukaku left Manchester United in 2019 and had joined Inter. In his first season with Inter, he scored 34 goals before adding another 30 in 2020-21 to help the club win their first Serie A title in almost a decade. Lukaku, meanwhile, has made 18 appearances for Chelsea since coming in August, scoring seven goals, two of which came in the Champions League.

