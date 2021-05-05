Lukaku Takes Sly Dig At Manchester United With This Picture After Winning Serie A Title

Romelu Lukaku is enjoying life in Italy and was an instrumental part in Inter Milan sealing the Serie A title, ending Juventus' dominance of the Scudetto. The Belgian centre-forward has been a force of nature since moving to Milan ahead of the 19/20 season and has found his best form under the tutelage of manager Antonio Conte. Lukaku did not have the best of times at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Inter Milan Scudetto win presented a perfect opportunity for the striker to aim a sly dig at his former employers.

Romelu Lukaku is one of the many former Manchester United players at Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte assembling the former Premier League stars to launch a Serie A title challenge. Along with Lukaku, fellow forward Alexis Sanchez also moved the ship from Old Trafford to San Siro, while Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian joined in on the bandwagon a transfer window later, forming a quartet of former Manchester United players at Inter Milan. All four were instrumental in the Nerazzuri's championship, but none more so than Lukaku, who enjoyed a "career-best season" helping them land their first league title since 2009-10.

Romelu Lukaku has already racked up 41 appearances across all competitions for Inter this term, scoring 27 goals. 21 of those efforts have come in Serie A, with only Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more, while he has also provided nine assists for his teammates. Sanchez has proven to be an able back up in attack while Ashley Young and Matto Darmian have fulfilled their roles with due diligence. After the Inter Milan Scudetto win, Lukaku couldn't resist a jibe at Manchester United, posting a picture with the trio in the dressing room. The quartet achieved most of their success after leaving Old Trafford and were all smiles as they posed for the click.

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a return to Serie A, with Manchester City and Chelsea both said to be monitoring his situation. The Belgian has developed into one of the finest No.9s in world football but aims to stay at Inter for long, despite the club's financial crunch. Speaking to Sky Italia, Lukaku said, "Last year was good too, but this was the best of my career. It’s wonderful and I hope to continue like this. I want to thank everyone, I am truly so happy. It was a wonderful year for us, I am truly proud to play for Inter. I wanted to come out here and celebrate along with the people. I told my friend this was the best way to experience it, to be there with the fans. For me and many of my teammates, this is our first league title, so it’s a moment we wanted to share with them".

