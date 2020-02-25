Lukasz Fabianski's Blunder Gifts Liverpool Vital Goal In Win Vs West Ham; Watch Video

Liverpool had to come from behind to keep their incredible Premier League run going. David Moyes and West Ham proved to be a rather stern test for Jurgen Klopp as Sadio Mane's late goal helped Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield. West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had a particularly difficult night as he let in three goals and produced a massive howler to allow Liverpool to get back in the game.

🔴 Oxlade-Chamberlain

🔴 Alexander-Arnold’s performance

🔴 Equalling the all-time top-flight records



Klopp insisted the Reds remain focused on the work still ahead of them after grinding out a 3-2 victory over @WestHam... https://t.co/TXDA7pZQO1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool Vs West Ham Highlights, Live Streaming Details, Team News, Salah and co. to test Lukasz Fabianski?

Liverpool vs West Ham highlights: Lukasz Fabianski howler gifts Reds equaliser

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Compares Joining Liverpool With Marrying His Wife After 'love At First Sight'

Liverpool vs West Ham highlights: Lukasz Fabianski howler or Sadio Mane goal?

Despite absolutely dominating the game and scoring the opener within the first 10 minutes, Liverpool found themselves trailing after Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals scored for West Ham. With just below 30 minutes left in the game, Liverpool were left to find their scoring boots to have a chance at the game.

Absolute YIKES! from Lukasz Fabianski. Through his hands. Through his legs. And Mohamed Salah equalises. #LFC 2-2 #WHUFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 24, 2020

However, a howler from Lukasz Fabianski in the 68th minute of the game allowed Liverpool to get back in the game. Andrew Robertson skipped a couple of challenges before finding Mohamed Salah in the box. Although the Egyptian failed to get the desired connection, the ball simply squirmed through the hands of Fabianski into the back of the net.

Also Read | David Moyes Admits West Ham Could Lose Declan Rice In Summer Transfer Window, Lukasz Fabianski injured

Liverpool vs West Ham highlights: Sadio Mane goal sees Liverpool through

With Liverpool firmly back in the game, Liverpool continued their barrage of attack on the West Ham goal. Sadio Mane once again turned the match-winner as found himself at the right place at the right time for an easy tap in. Trent Alexander-Arnold showed great composure to draw out Lukasz Fabianski and find Mane for the goal.

Lukasz Fabianksi, who has missed a fair share of games this season with an injury, was one of the culprits at Anfield. West Ham suffered their 15th loss of the season, currently embroiled in a difficult relegation battle. Meanwhile, Liverpool's march towards their first Premier League title continues.

26 wins from 27 games and 44 league games unbeaten, Liverpool are re-writing the history books with their incredible run. Next weekend, Liverpool will be up against Watford while West Ham will be looking for a win against Southampton.

Also Read | Lukasz Fabianski and Struggling West Ham Drops Into EPL Relegation Zone