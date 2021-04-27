Luke Shaw Equals THIS Lionel Messi Stat Leaving Manchester United Fans In Awe Of Left-back

Luke Shaw has arguably been one of Manchester United's best players this season, maintaining extraordinary levels of consistency at left-back in his 29 appearances for the Premier League giants this season. In addition to being adept defensively when it comes to marshalling opposition attackers, Shaw has also been much-improved in his attacking play. In fact, Shaw has created the same number of goalscoring chances for his teammates as Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has done this season.

Luke Shaw this season vs Lionel Messi

Once mocked for being essentially brainless by former United boss Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw is now on a par with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi for chances created in Europe’s big five leagues this season. According to WhoScored, Luke Shaw has created 66 chances for his teammates this season, the same number as Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. The incredible stat is even more astounding given that Shaw plays as a defender while Messi's involvement for Barcelona often takes place in the attacking third of the field.

ðŸ‘€ Luke Shaw has created as many goalscoring chances as Lionel Messi in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (66) pic.twitter.com/CXa4MnBIwf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 26, 2021

Amid Shaw's impressive and consistent displays for United this season, fans have started to term the left-back as 'Shawberto Carlos'. Shaw recently spoke about him being nicknamed after legendary Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos and said, "I'll be honest I've seen some things on it on social media and sometimes in my group chats my mates send me some stuff and I just laugh about it!. I can't be compared to him (Carlos), he was unbelievable! I'm aware of it and it's nice to be even mentioned alongside his name, but I just laugh about it!"

Lionel Messi record in LaLiga this season

Although Shaw has created the same chances as Messi this season, the Englishman is nowhere close to the Barcelona star in terms of goalscoring. Messi has netted 33 goals across all competitions for the Catalans this season, grabbing 11 assists along the way as well. Barcelona's all-time top scorer is leading the race for the Pichichi award this season with 25 goals, five ahead of Villarreal's Gerard Moreno in second.

There are still three clubs involved in the LaLiga title race as the Spanish league nears the business end of the season. Atletico Madrid are still leading the pack, two points ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, Barcelona still have a game in hand and if they win their remaining six league games, will be crowned champions of Spain. They will face Atletico Madrid in May.

Image Credits - Luke Shaw, Leo Messi Instagram