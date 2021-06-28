Luke Shaw Hits Back At Jose Mourinho; Says 'I Am Trying To Move On, But He Can't'

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has hit back at former manager Jose Mourinho asking the Portuguese tactician to 'move on' from the past. Shaw has enjoyed a renaissance since Mourinho left Old Trafford and is currently with the England national football team at the ongoing Euro 2020. The 25-year-old's comments come after the former Manchester United boss said Shaw's set-piece delivery was "drastically bad" in England's win against the Czech Republic during his role as a radio pundit.

Luke Shaw hits out at former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw has hit out at Jose Mourinho saying that he does not understand why he continues to receive criticism from his former Manchester United boss. Shaw admitted he was bemused by Jose Mourinho's latest criticism of him and said his former Red Devils boss "needs to move on".

The 25-year-old said, "There is no hiding that we didn’t get on. I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t". The Manchester United left-back further added that it got to a point that even his international teammates asked, "What's his problem?".

Shaw stated that over the years, he has gotten used to Mourinho saying negative stuff about him and he now just lets it pass. The England international also said he hoped that the former Real Madrid boss can find his peace and finally move on and stop worrying about him. Shaw added, "Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot".

Saying that he can now laugh off any criticism, the left-back suggested that he had grown up a lot over the years. Shaw said, "What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I am being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it's better just to ignore it and move on with my life".

While there is no concrete explanation as to why Jose Mourinho did not like Luke Shaw, the Portuguese often targeted the left-back publicly. Much of it leads to Mourinho's days back in Chelsea, when Shaw turned down the chance to move to Stamford Bridge and chose Old Trafford instead. Shaw was often criticised for his weight and his lack of football intelligence by Mourinho, but the England international has outlasted the Portuguese at the club and has enjoyed a renaissance, which has made him England's first-choice left-back at the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: manutd.com)