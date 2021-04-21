Luke Shaw Twitter Post Sends Fans Into Frenzy As Man United Star Wins Hearts

Manchester United star Luke Shaw became one of the first players from the Premier League Big Six to condemn the European Super League with a statement on social media. The Red Devils left-back joined Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in voicing his displeasure on the breakaway division. Manchester United were amongst the 12 European Super League teams intending to revolutionise football, before eventually withdrawing after immense backlash from fans and players alike.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has slammed the European Super League and has spoken against the widely condemned breakaway division. The England international wrote: "Not a minute has passed when I haven't thought about the current situation. I wondered how I could express my opinion without causing any issues for my club, which everyone knows I care about deeply. I grew up watching the Premier League and Champions League and fell in love with the sport watching what in my opinion are the two biggest club competitions in the world. My ambition was to one day be able to play in these competitions and part of this determination was to show that with hard work anyone can achieve these dreams and play on the highest stages".

Shaw however expressed his concerns with the European Super League, saying that he was worried that it would impact the sport he along with millions of other people embrace. The Man United star wrote, "There is so much passion around the world for football and I have been privileged to experience that first-hand, however, I worry that these changes could impact the sport I and millions of others love. We've been without supporters in stadiums for over a year now and I know how much myself and the team have missed them in each and every game, fans and players should always have a voice and their opinion should always be counted".

Luke Shaw's comments were praised by fans online, who lauded him for raising his voice on the issue. Netizens mentioned that the England international's stance on the Super League issue will not be forgotten, with Arsenal legend Ian Wright also showing his appreciation for the statement. The 25-year-old has been one of Manchester United's most consistent performers this season, earning himself an England recall and is one of the favourites to win the Player of the Year award.

Is Super League cancelled? Big Six clubs withdraw from Super League

With Man United pulling out of Super League on Tuesday, all six Premier League clubs have ended their association with the breakaway division. Chelsea and Manchester City were one of the first clubs to take the call and were soon followed by the rest amidst massive outrage from fans, players and pundits alike. The Red Devils also saw the end of chief executive Ed Woodward's tenure, who penned his resignation following the Super League chaos. The former investment banker, who helped with the Glazers' takeover, will quit his post at the end of 2021.

