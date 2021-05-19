Luke Shaw's Generous Gesture Towards Fan Facing Ban Over Green And Gold Scarf Wins Hearts

Luke Shaw has vowed to help a Manchester United supporter who is reportedly facing a three-year ban for throwing a green and gold scarf at him. On Tuesday, Old Trafford welcomed back fans for the first time in 2021, with the United faithful in great form and full voice throughout their game against Fulham. Many of the 10,000 in attendance wore the green and gold colours and held banners in continuation of protests against the Glazer family's ownership in recent weeks.

Edinson Cavani gave the United fans plenty to cheer about when he put his team in front with a sublime chip from nearly 50 years out but the evening ended in disappointment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men drew 1-1 with the relegated London side. The result left United in second place on the Premier League points table, with 71 from their 37 games.

Green and gold scarf meaning explained

During the game, many fans were spotted with gold and green scarves as well. The scarves were brought to the game as part of protests against the Glazer family’s ownership after the Red Devils were one of the six sides that initially signed up for the failed breakaway European Super League.

The green and gold colours represent a United side before they adopted red and are now worn as a protest against the Glazers and their ownership. These were the colours worn by Newton Heath, the team formed by railway workers which would be renamed Manchester United in 1902.

Was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the Stewards I’m facing a 3 year ban. All paid up for Gdańsk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke shaw laughed...🇾🇪 https://t.co/oboyPBKjB5 — Shaun Logan (@shaunlogan10) May 18, 2021

Luke Shaw vows to help fan facing potential three-year ban for scarf throw

At one moment during the match, United left-back Luke Shaw prepared himself to take a corner but a fan from the stands lobbed a green and gold scarf at the England defender, which he caught. Most of the United fans in the crowd were heard laughing at the incident and Shaw himself was seen smiling. However, following the game, Shaun Logan, the fan who chucked the scarf at Shaw claimed that Old Trafford stewards threatened him with a three-year ban for his actions.

I understand completely, first match back at old Trafford , emotions are high. I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out 👍🏽 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 18, 2021

It appeared that Logan was also instructed to leave the stadium over his harmless gesture but he took to Twitter after the match to defend his actions, insisting he threw the scarf at Shaw in a ‘good manner’. Logan wrote that his actions weren't aggressive and that he had already booked a ticket to Gdansk to watch his team play against Villarreal in the Europa League final. A few hours later, Shaw responded to the fan, explaining he knew there was ‘nothing aggressive’ in the fans’ actions and promising to speak to the club about his possible ban.

Understandably, the player’s replies contained many fans calling him a ‘hero’ for his intervention. One wrote, "So great to see Shaw understanding the supporters. Amazing footballer and an even better human." A second added, "My left-back" while a third wrote, "Glad Shaw is doing this. Keep it up, my hero."

Luke Shaw stats this season

Luke Shaw has grown into one of Man United's most reliable players this season. In total, he's made 46 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with one goal and six assists. He recently won the Players' Player of the Year and will be looking to cap off the season by helping United win the Europa League.

