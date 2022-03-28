Luke Shaw's Remarks After England Vs Switzerland Game Hints At Unrest In Man United

English footballer Luke Shaw topped headlines on Saturday for scoring the equalizer during the England vs Switzerland international friendly game at the Wembley Stadium as the hosts emerged victorious by a margin of 2-1. However, the post-match remarks made by the 26-year-old became the talking point concerning the game, as he hinted at the unrest in the dressing room of his Premier League club Manchester United. While Shaw has struggled in club football this season for the United, he has been impressive for England on the international stage.

Speaking during a post-match interview with Sky Sports, as reported by Mirror, Shaw mentioned that the players enjoy the environment created by England’s manager Gareth Southgate before adding that whenever he comes to play for England, he can be seen playing with a smile on his face. “I feel like here, when I come here I always do that, we all love playing for our country. It's always important to feel like you're wanted. Especially here, I always feel that. I'm not saying I don't at United but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted, I enjoy my football. The big part of football is enjoyment,” Shaw added.

More about the unrest in Manchester United dressing room-

Shaw’s comments clearly hinted that the morale and atmosphere in the United dressing room are at an all-time low. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that United have kickstarted their quest for a new manager, who will replace the interim head coach Ralf Rangnick. With that being said, the first task of whoever gets appointed as the new boss of the club will be to change the atmosphere of the club, where players can enjoy playing football, similar to that of Southgate.

Southgate assumed charge of the English team when they were at their lowest after exiting the Euro 2016. Since then, the team has been on the epitome, having reached the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-finals and Euro 2020 final. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag are two managers who have been linked with reports about a move to United in order to change their fortunes.

Man Utd currently sits sixth in the Premier League 2021-22 points standings, below Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. They suffered a poor start to the season, which led to the exit of the last full-time manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have played 29 games so far in the season, won 14 out of them, drawing 8, while losing seven games.

(Instagram Image: England football team-@england)