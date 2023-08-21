Lusail Stadium to host AFC Asian Cup opener, summit clash

The iconic Lusail Stadium that hosted the World Cup final last year will host the opening and final matches of the AFC Asian Cup, the local organising committee announced on Monday.

The tournament will kick off with defending champions Qatar taking on Lebanon in Group A on January 12 while the final is scheduled to be played on February 10.

The Indian team are grouped with 2015 champions Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B and will begin their campaign against the Socceroos on January 13.