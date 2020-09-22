LUT Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Manchester United will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on Tuesday night, September 22 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers, 12:45 am IST). Manchester United come into this game at the back of a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. On the other hand, Luton have made an excellent start to their new season, winning two from two but know that hosting giants like Manchester United will not be easy. Here's a look at our LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LUT vs MUN Dream11 team and the probable LUT vs MUN playing 11.

LUT vs MUN Live: LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction and preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United lost their 2020-21 Premier League opener to Crystal Palace at home and will look to bounce back against a Luton Town side quietly hoping for an upset. Luton have made a brilliant start to their Championship campaign and will hope to keep their good run going. Major upsets are the essence of cup campaigns, which means a Red Devils side smarting from an upset will have to be wary this week in the Carabao Cup.

LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Luton Town vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other on 39 occasions. Manchester United have picked up 28 wins while Luton Town have won a mere four times. The remaining seven encounters have been played out as draws. When the two sides face each other today, it will be the first meeting between these two teams since April 1992. The last encounter saw the match end in a 1-1 draw.

LUT vs MUN live: LUT vs MUN Dream11 team, top picks

LUT vs MUN live: Luton Town top picks

Kazenga LuaLua

Ryan Tunnicliffe

LUT vs MUN live: Manchester United top picks

Van de Beek

Fred

LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction: Probable LUT vs MUN playing 11

Luton Town probable XI - Shea, Bree, Lockyer, Bradley, Norrington-Davies, Shinnie, Moncur, Tunnicliffe; Clark, Hylton, LuaLua

Manchester United probable XI - Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Van de Beek, Greenwood; Ighalo

LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction: LUT vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Henderson

Defenders - Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Bree, Norrinton-Davies

Midfielders - Tunnicliffe, Fred, Van De Beek, Greenwood (C)

Forwards - Ighalo (VC), Hyton

Note: The above LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LUT vs MUN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LUT vs MUN Dream11 team and LUT vs MUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

