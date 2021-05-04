LUT Vs ROT Dream11: Luton Town Vs Rotherham Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Luton Town (LUT) will take on Rotherham United (ROT) in the rescheduled Matchday 26 fixture of Sky Bet EFL Championship. The game will be played at Kenilworth Road and will begin at 11:45 PM IST on Tuesday, May 4. With just hours left for kick-off, here's a look at the LUT vs ROT Dream11 team, top picks and our prediction for the same.
Rotherham United are battling for survival in the Championship and three points on Tuesday will go a long way in securing their future in the division. Paul Warne's men need to win at least one of their remaining two games as they hope to hope to catch up with Derby Count, who are three points ahead having played a game more. Rotherham have some much-needed momentum after ending their five-match losing streak, recording their first points since April 13. Lewis Wing scored a late leveller against Blackburn to keep them in the hunt but Luton Town will prove to be a stern test away from home.
The hosts are 12th in the Championship are safe from relegation and will hope to scale down a top ten finish in what will be one of the finest recent seasons at the club. Luton Town are unbeaten in their last five games in the completion, winning three of those, including a win over promoted Watford. They settled for a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough and will be favourites for the clash on Tuesday.
Luton Town are likely to stick with their same XI for the clash on Tuesday, despite a draw last time out. Tom Lockyer and Eunan O'Kane remain ruled out with injuries, while George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua are in contention to push for a spot in the team. As for Rotherham, goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is ruled out while Angus MacDonald was withdrawn before half time against Blackburn. Matt Crooks is back in contention having served his suspension vs Middlesbrough.