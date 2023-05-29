Luton Town qualifies for Premier League's top tier as Leicester City gets 'Relegated'

The EPL 2022/23 has finally concluded and on the final day there emerged scenes of ecstasy as well as despair. The 2016 champions Leicester City along with Leeds United and Southampton have been relegated from the English top flight whereas accompanied by Burney and Sheffield United, it is Luton Town who have been promoted to the eminent league. It is the first-ever Premier League promotion of Luton Town.

On Saturday, Luton Town defeated Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final to clinch a spot in the Premier League for the upcoming season, capping off one of the most spectacular rises in English football history. Tom Lockyer, a stalwart defender for Luton, had to be carried off the field after collapsing with no one nearby as the game got off to a concerning start. Thankfully, the club later revealed that he had been transferred to a hospital for evaluation and was conscious. Despite that setback, Luton dominated the first half overall and took the lead in the 23rd minute through Jordan Clark, who got a cutback from Elijah Adebayo and needed only one touch to get past a defender and fire a left-foot shot high into the goal.

Luton Town gets promoted to Premier League

Prior to halftime, Luton also had two goals overturned, but Coventry significantly improved in the second half and tied the score in the 66th minute. Gustavo Hamer was set up by Viktor Gyokeres, who sprinted down the left wing, and his low shot from the edge of the box sent the sky-blue half of Wembley into a frenzy. After depriving defender Jonathan Panzo of possession, Luton substitute Joe Taylor thought he had scored the game-winning goal 25 minutes into extra time, but VAR disallowed it because he touched the ball. In the shootout, the first 11 penalty takers all scored their spot kicks before Dabo sent his off target.

The first club to go from non-league to the Premier League! 🧡#COVLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/n2NvnBiURl — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023

Leicester City gets 'Relegated'

Following that, celebrations began at Wembley Stadium as all the players were elated and running with joy. However, the scenes were entirely different at the King Power Stadium, where a 2-1 victory over West Ham United could not change the fate of Leicester City. Foxes finished at 18th position in the league and will now play in the second division. Players like Jamie Vardy and James Maddison could find a new home to play.