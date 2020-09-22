Luton Town Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live

Manchester United will begin their Carabao Cup campaign by travelling to Luton Town for the third round of the cup competition. Luton Town vs Man United live will be played at Kenilworth Road and will kick will off at 12:45 am IST on Tuesday night, September 22 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers). Here's a look at the Luton Town vs Man United live streaming details, how to watch Luton Town vs Man United live stream online and preview.

Luton Town vs Man United live match: Carabao Cup 3rd round preview

Man United are clear favourites on their trip to Luton Town, despite their meek surrender to Crystal Palace at home over the weekend. The Red Devils will hope to bounce back from the disappointing defeat and the Championship outfit presents as a perfect opposition for the players to get back to fitness and form. The home side will be hoping to pull off an upset and are unbeaten in their new season so far. The Hatters defeated Derby County in their last game, and have the potential to make life difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Next up, we’re on the road for our third round #CarabaoCup tie…



🆚 Luton Town

📅 Tuesday 22 September

🕗 20:15 BST#MUFC pic.twitter.com/o0AGRp6SSm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2020

Luton Town vs Man United live streaming: Predicted Line-ups

Luton Town: James Shea; James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Andrew Shinnie, George Moncur, Ryan Tunnicliffe; Jordan Clark, Danny Hylton, Kazenga LuaLua

Man United: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred, Donny van de Beek; Jesse Lingard, Odion Ighalo, Daniel James

Luton Town vs Man United live streaming: How to watch Luton Town vs Man United live?

The Luton Town vs Man United live telecast in India will be available on VH1 and MTV. Fans can also watch the Luton Town vs Man United live stream online on Jio TV. Along with the Luton Town vs Man United live streaming, Fans can keep tabs on the in-match highlights and live scores on the social media accounts of both clubs. Luton Town vs Man United live will kick off at 12:45 am IST on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India).

Luton Town vs Man United live streaming: Match prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rotate his side heavily for the clash as the Red Devils ease into the new season. Man United had reached the semi-final of the competition last season, where they were defeated by eventual champions Manchester City on aggregate. Luton Town will look to continue their impressive start to the new season but are against the odds in this fixture. We predict that Man United will win the match comfortably.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Twitter)