Luxembourg Vs Portugal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, WC European Qualifiers Live

Following their stunning victory over the Republic of Ireland in the first game of their World Cup European qualifying campaign, Luxembourg will prepare for battle against Portugal on Tuesday, March 30. The Group A encounter between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Wednesday, March 31 at 12:15 AM IST) at the Josy Barthel Stadium. Here's a look at the Luxembourg vs Portugal team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Luxembourg vs Portugal preview

Luxembourg began their World Cup qualifying campaign in perfect fashion — a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Gerson Rodrigues lashed home an unstoppable strike in the 85th minute at the Aviva Stadium, as Stephen Kenny's agonising wait for a win went on and scenes of unbridled delirium followed for Luxembourg. Luc Holtz's side had suffered a 1-0 friendly defeat against Qatar three days earlier but Luxembourg demonstrated a true display of character to take the spoils and win just their seventh match in World Cup Qualifying since 1934.

On the other hand, Portugal were held to a 2-2 draw against Serbia. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic completed a thrilling comeback for Serbia in the second half after two headed goals from Diogo Jota in the first period. The game also saw a dramatic conclusion with Cristiano Ronaldo ripping off the captain's armband and storming down the tunnel as the final whistle blew, after being denied a late winner.

Luxembourg vs Portugal team news, injuries and suspensions

Luxembourg have no injuries heading into their game against Portugal. Vincent Thill and Olivier Thill are expected to start in midfield while Danel Sinani is likely to lead the attack for the hosts.

For Portugal, Bruno Fernandes picked up his second booking of the tournament against Serbia and is suspended for the trip to Luxembourg. Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is expected to fill in for the United talisman. Portugal's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add to his tally on Tuesday.

Luxembourg vs Portugal prediction

Portugal head into this contest as clear favourites as the visitors have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva in their attacking ranks. Our prediction for the game is a 3-0 win for Portugal.

World Cup European qualifiers live: How to watch Luxembourg vs Portugal live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Portugal, FLF.LU Instagram