Luxury Bus In Gujarat Collides With SUV On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway; 9 Dead

An SUV rammed into a luxury bus in the Navsari district of Gujarat killing nine people and injuring around 15 others, police said.

Both vehicles rammed into each other on the national highway near Vesma village, when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, informed Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay. Eight out of the nine people aboard the SUV died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he added.

"9 people died and several were injured in a collision between a bus and a car on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari. One seriously injured has been referred to Surat," said VN Patel, Dy SP, Navsari, Gujarat.

The people travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar (in Gujarat). They were returning from their hometown in Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

