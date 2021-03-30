LXB Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Luxembourg and Portugal lock horns on Tuesday as both teams take on each other in the third round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. The Group A fixture is set to be played at the Stade Josy Barthel Letzebuerg on March 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM ( Wednesday, March 31) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LXB vs POR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

LXB vs POR live: LXB vs POR Dream11 match preview

Luxembourg will head into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts registered a narrow 0-1 win over Ireland in their first match of the ongoing World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign. The hosts find themselves slotted third on the Group A table following their win which helped them pocket three points and move above Azerbaijan and Ireland who remain winless so far. With their Tuesday's opponents just a point above them, the 98th ranked team on FIFA standings will aim to overtake Portugal and move up to second place on the table standings.

Portugal, on the other hand, are coming into this match after playing out a controversial 2-2 draw against Serbia as the Portuguese outfit was left frustrated following a poor decision by the referee. It led to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the field midgame in anger and throwing the captain's armband on the ground. Currently slotted second on the table, the visitors find themselves on par with first placed Serbia and will see this match as an opportunity to overtake them and claim the top spot in the group. However, they face an uphill task and will have to play their best game if they want to snatch away any points from Luxembourg on Tuesday.

LXB vs POR Dream11 Team: LXB vs POR Playing 11

Goalkeeper – A. Lopes

Defenders –LK Gerson, R. Dias, L. Jana, J. Cancelo

Midfielders –B. Silva, V. Thill, B. Fernandes, D. Sinani

Strikers –M. Deville, C. Ronaldo

LXB vs POR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Ronaldo or D. Sinani

Vice-Captain - M. Deville or B. Fernandes

LXB vs POR Match Prediction

We predict a comfortable win for Portugal as the visitors are likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal

