LYN Vs AMI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Olympique Lyonnais will take on SC Amiens on Matchday 23 of the Ligue 1 in France. Lyon will start as favourites as they find themselves at the 6th spot in Ligue 1 with 32 points. They will look to bounce back from their recent loss against OGC Nice with a win against 19th-placed SC Amiens. You can play the LYN vs AMI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LYN vs AMI Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Lyon's squad for the upcoming SC Amiens clash

LYN vs AMI Dream11 prediction

Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Mathis Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Bruno Guimarães, Karl Toko Ekambi, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Maxwel Cornet

LYN vs AMI Dream11 prediction - SC Amiens squad

Régis Gurtner, Mathieu Dreyer, Boris Essele, Nicholas Opoku, Arturo Calabresi, Thomas Monconduit, Bakaye Dibassy, Christophe Jallet, Sanusi Sy, Chadrac Akolo, Jordan Lefort, Aurélien Chedjou, Valentin Gendrey, Prince Guano, Eddy Gnahoré, Saman Ghoddos, Bongani Zungu, Sehrou Guirassy, Gaël Kakuta, Juan Ferney Otero, Haitam Aleesami, Alexis Blin, Madih Talal, Mathieu Bodmer, Fousseni Diabate, Ulrich Eneme, Jonathan Bumbu, Moussa Konaté, Steven Mendoza, Jack Lahne, Quentin Cornette, Umit Demirel

LYN vs AMI Dream11 match schedule

Date- Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Kick-Off- 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue- Parc Olympique Lyonnais

LYN vs AMI Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: R Gurtner

Defenders: J Andersen, J Denayer, B Dibassy, K Tete

Midfielders: H Aouar (VC), T Mendes, G Kakuta, R Cherki

Forwards: M Dembele (C), M Konate

Olympique Lyonnais will start as favourites to win against SC Amiens.

Note: Please keep in mind that these LYN vs AMI Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The LYN vs AMI Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

