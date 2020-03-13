LYN Vs REI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Ligue 1 Match Details

Matchday 29 in the Ligue 1 will see Olympique Lyonnais play hosts to Stade Reims on March 13, 8.45 PM local time (Saturday morning 1.15 AM IST). The home team have been improving on their form at the Groupama Stadium when Reims visit but the travelling side are still in the hunt to play Champions League football next season and nothing but a win would do in order to achieve that feat. Here is the LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction which includes the LYN vs REI Dream11 team and the LYN vs REI Dream11 top picks for Friday's encounter.

LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction: LYN vs REI Dream 11 preview

Lyon have refined their recent home form and they will be keen to continue that when they welcome David Guion's Reims on Friday night. However, the travelling side will pose a significant threat for Lyon as Reims have lost just one of their last seven games. With both sides struggling for goals, the Lyon vs Reims fixture is likely to be a low-scoring contest.

LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction: LYN vs REI Dream11 team news

For Lyon, Solet Bomawoko, Reine-Adelaide, Depay are out of the game against Reims due to injury

For Reims, Konan has been suspended while Disasi, Donis, Cafaro, Sierhuis and Chavalerin will not make the trip with the remainder of the squad in order to recover from their respective injuries.

LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction: LYN vs REI Dream11 team (Probable starting line-ups)

Lyon predicted starting XI: Anthony Lopes; Andersen, Marcelo, Denayer; Dubois, Tousart, Bruno Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet; Dembele, Toko Ekambi

Reims predicted starting XI: Rajkovic; Foket, Maresic, Abdelhamid, Kamara; Moreto Cassama, Romao; Doumbia, Dingome, Zeneli; Toure

LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction: LYN vs Dream11 top picks

Here are the LYN vs REI Dream11 top picks for the game from each team

LYN vs REI Dream 11 top picks for Lyon- Dembele, Denayer

LYN vs REI Dream11 top picks for Reims- Doumbia, Kamara

LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction: LYN vs Dream11 team

Here is the LYN vs REI Dream11 team which could fetch users maximum points in the game.

Goalkeepers- Rajkovic

Defenders- Anderson, Denayer(vice-captain), Dubois, Kamara

Midfielders- Aouar, Doumbia, Tousart, Dingome

Forwards- Dembele(Captain), Cornet

Note: Please keep in mind that the LYN vs REI Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The LYN vs REI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.