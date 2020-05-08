Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas Confirms Legal Action After Ligue 1 Suspension

The coronavirus pandemic saw the cancellation of the Ligue 1 season with Paris Saint-Germain announced as Ligue 1 champions. The decision drew criticism from fans and clubs with several clubs threatening legal action after the pre-coronavirus standings were considered final. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed the beginning of two legal actions following Ligue 1 suspension.

Lyon President Aulas confirms legal action after Ligue 1 suspension

Speaking in an interview with L’Équipe du Soir, Olympique Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed two legal actions have begun against the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) following their decision to scrap the Ligue 1 season. Aulas stated that Lyon initially hesitated in filing the lawsuit but took the decision consulting the board of directors. The Lyon president added that financial losses are not the club's primary concern, considering their rise from the bottom to the top. Aulas further said that the lawsuit has demanded the possibility of lifting the Ligue 1 suspension and resumption of football in the country. He added that the decision from the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, is based on May 3, and doesn't consider UEFA taking health medical guidelines into account.

The Lyon president further added that the Ligue 1 suspension can be lifted considering the green light given by other European countries. Aulas confirmed that the second lawsuit concerns the way in which the league was suspended and the way in which the final standings were determined, to see if the Ligue 1 suspension is legitimate. The Lyon president stated that the lawsuits pertain to analysing if clubs are affected by the Ligue 1 suspension and don't have any financial prejudice.

Ligue 1 suspension: PSG announced as Ligue 1 champions

According to a report in L'Equipe, PSG have been crowned Ligue 1 champions for 2019-20 by the French FA. The decision to crown PSG champions of Ligue 1 comes after France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced all sport in the country would be cancelled until September to prevent further spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. While Ligue1 suspension crowned PSG champions, Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse were relegated after occupying the bottom three spots on the table. Marseille, Rennes and Lille are likely to compete in Europe next season if the Champions League and Europa League qualifications take current standings into account.

