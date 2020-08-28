Lyon Vs Dijon Prediction, Live Streaming Details, Head-to-head, Ligue 1 Match Preview

Rudy Garcia's Lyon will host Dijon for their first fixture of the Ligue 1 2020-21 campaign at the Groupama Stadium on Friday. The Lyon vs Dijon clash is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm local time (Saturday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Lyon vs Dijon prediction, Lyon vs Dijon H2H record and the Lyon vs Dijon live stream details.

🚨 Un groupe de 19 Dijonnais pour affronter l'@OL !



Fouad Chafik fait son retour dans le groupe. @AnibalChala_ach et @J_Panzoo font leur première apparition !



+ d'infos sur les absences ➡️ https://t.co/pgqnptCQXm#OLDFCO #Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/B1TP7Yf9D1 — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) August 27, 2020

Lyon vs Dijon prediction and match preview

Lyon enjoyed an impressive Champions League run in the 2019-20 season which saw them eliminate Juventus and Man City in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, before losing to eventual champions Bayern Munich in the semi-final. Lyon have had just over a week to recover following their gruelling UCL campaign but will hope to start the new season on a high.

The hosts will be unable to call on the services of right-back Rafael against Dijon. The defender picked up a red card in the French Cup final and is suspended for their opening fixture of the new season. Tinotenda Kadewere will also miss the clash due to injury.

Stephane Jobard's Dijon had, in fact, faced Angers in their opening game of the Ligue 1 2020-21 season but suffered a 1-0 defeat against Stephane Moulin's men last weekend. Dijon will be hoping to get their first points of the new season when they face Lyon. The visitors have Mama Balde, Senou Coulibaly, and Pape Cheikh on the injury list while Julio Tavares remains a doubt for the clash against Lyon. Our Lyon vs Dijon prediction is that Lyon will win the game 2-0 due to their superior attack, boasting the likes of Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay in the frontline.

Lyon vs Dijon H2H record

The Lyon vs Dijon H2H record makes for interesting reading ahead of the game. In nine previous meetings between these two teams, Lyon have managed five wins over Dijon. Dijon have gotten the better of Lyon on two occasions while two games have ended in draws. The last time these two teams met was in October 2019 and the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Lyon vs Dijon live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Lyon vs Dijon live stream on BT Sport 2. BeIN Sports will broadcast the Lyon vs Dijon clash in the USA. The Lyon vs Dijon live stream will not be available in India.

Image Credits - Memphis Depay / Dijon Twitter