Lyon Vs PSG Live Stream In India And USA, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Match Preview

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Ligue 1 will see Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. The French league clash is set to be played at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday, March 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM IST (Monday, March 22). Let's have a look at the Lyon vs PSG live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

Lyon vs PSG team news: Lyon vs PSG prediction

Olympique Lyonnais have been a top team in the Ligue 1 this season as the hosts find themselves slotted at third on the league standings. with 17 wins from 29 games along with nine draws and three losses, Olympique Lyonnais have gathered 60 points and are currently on par with Sunday night opponents Paris Saint-Germain, who are slotted above them in the Ligue 1 table due to a better goal difference record

Paris Saint-Germain will start this match as the second-ranked team in the Ligue 1 table as they have recorded 19 wins while playing out three draws and losing seven matches this season. The visitors will head into the game after registering a comprehensive 3-0 win against Lille in the Coupe de France and will be hoping to carry on the winning momentum against Olympique Lyonnais. With Olympique Lyon and PSG tied on points and their opponents breathing down their necks, PSG will be wary of a slip up as a loss on Sunday could have a massive effect on their chances of winning the French League.

Lyon vs PSG Team News: Predicted Playing 11s

Olympique Lyonnais - Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta, Tinotenda Kadewere, Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Paris Saint-Germain - Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe.

Where to watch Lyon vs PSG live in India?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the game. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Lyon vs PSG live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Lyon vs PSG Prediction

Olympique Lyonnais record a narrow 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain during their previous head to head meeting in December last year and will be hoping to replicate a similar result. Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, will be aiming to stop the hosts from pulling off a double and aim to pull things back on Sunday. We expect both teams to play out a draw as they are likely to end up cancelling each other out at the end of 90 minutes.