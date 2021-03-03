Lyon Vs Rennes Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Table

Matchday 28 of France's top-tier domestic football league campaign has Olympique Lyonnais squaring off against Rennes on Wednesday. The Ligue 1 clash is set to be played at the Groupama Stadium on March 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Lyon vs Rennes live stream, playing 11, and other details of this match.

📆 Our March fixtures...



3⃣ Rennes (H), 19:00

6⃣ Sochaux (H), 18:45

1⃣2⃣ Reims (A), 21:00

2⃣1⃣ PSG (H), 21:00



(All times CET) pic.twitter.com/dkCqZx0ilP — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) March 2, 2021

Lyon have been flying high in the domestic league season this campaign as they occupy the third position on the table. With 16 wins from 27 games, the hosts have managed to pocket 56 points so far and are in the running for the Ligue 1 title. With just three points away from the top, Rudi Garcia's men will look at this match as an opportunity to claim the numero uno spot and continue on their positive run.

Also Read Man United Transfer News: Real Madrid CB Raphael Varane Becomes £70m Target For Solskjaer

Rennes on the other hand will walk in the game following a few miserable outings in the league this season. Currently slotted ninth on the Ligue 1 standings, the visitors have suffered from four consecutive defeats in their previous outings and remained winless in over seven games. Julien Stéphan's men will be hoping to gather some points against the high flying Lyon in an attempt to remain in the top half of the table on Wednesday.

Lyon vs Rennes Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Olympique Lyonnais- Anthony Lopes, Jason Denayer, Sinaly Diomande, Mattia De Sciglio, Leo Dubois, Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Tinotenda Kadewere, Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi

Also Read Schalke Hires Dimitrios Grammozis As 5th Coach Of Season

Rennes- Romain Salin, Brandon Soppy, Nayef Aguerd, Dalbert, Damein Da Silva, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Eduardo Camavinga, Clement Grenier, M'Baye Niang, Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier

Where to watch Lyon vs Rennes live in India?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the game. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Lyon vs Rennes live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Also Read Inter Milan And Italian Tyre Giants Pirelli End 27-year Sponsorship Deal, Fans Emotional

Lyon vs Rennes Prediction

Despite playing out a -11- draw against Marseille in their last Ligue 1 outing. Olympique Lyonnais have been one of the best performing teams this season. The hosts start the match as heavy favourites and are likely to walk away with three points and end the game by registering a routine victory for themselves.

Also Read Pep Guardiola Confirms Eric Garcia Will Be Heading To FC Barcelona

Prediction- Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 Rennes