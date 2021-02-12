MAC Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Macarthur FC are set to take on Adelaide United in the upcoming A-league fixture on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney on February 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MAC vs ADL Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, and other details of this fixture.

MAC vs ADL live: MAC vs ADL Dream11 prediction and preview

Macarthur FC walk into the game following a string of inconsistent performances. Currently slotted fourth on the A-league table, the hosts have managed to win two, draw two, and lose one match in their previous five outings. WIth 3 wins and 11 points from 7 games, Ante Milicic's men will start the game after registering a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Brisbane Roar FC in their last competitive outing and are now on a 2-match unbeaten run. With 3 points up for grabs, Macarthur FC will look to focus on building a positive momentum as the tournament progresses.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are on a two-match winless streak with the visitors suffering from two straight defeats in their previous two matches. Following their 1-2 loss to Perth Glory in their last competitive outing, that defeat was their third loss of the season as Carl Veart 's men have registered just 2 wins, a draw, and three losses from 6 games. WIth 7 points against their tally, Adelaide United occupy the seventh spot on the A-League table and will see the match against Macarthur FC as the perfect opportunity to bounce back to winnings ways.

MAC vs ADL Playing 11

Macarthur - Adam Federici, Mark Milligan, Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire

Adelaide United - James Delianov, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen, Noah Smith, Ryan Strain, Louis D'Arrigo, Joe Caletti, Ben Halloran, Stefan Mauk, Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric

MAC vs ADL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Adam Federici

Defenders- Noah Smith, Ivan Franjic Michael Jakobsen, Mark Milligan

Midfielders- Stefan Mauk, Loic Puyo, Ben Halloran, Markel Susaeta

Strikers- Matt Derbyshire, Tomi Juric

MAC vs ADL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Matt Derbyshire or Stefan Mauk

Vice-Captain- Tomi Juric or Loic Puyo

MAC vs ADL Match Prediction

Macarthur FC walk into the match with a better run of form and also hold the advantage of playing the Friday encounter at home. Given the team's form, the hosts start the match as favourites and look likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-0 Adelaide United

Note: The above MAC vs ADL Dream11 prediction, MAC vs ADL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAC vs ADL Dream11 Team and MAC vs ADL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.