MAC Vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Macarthur FC take on Brisbane Roar FC in their upcoming A-League fixture on Friday. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played on April 9 at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at MAC vs BRB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

MAC vs BRB live: MAC vs BRB Dream11 match preview

Macarthur FC head into the match as the third-ranked team on the A-League table having registered eight wins while playing out two draws and losing five matches in this season. With 26 points to their name, the hosts trail table-toppers Central Coast Mariners by four points and will take full advantage of having a game in hand and look to bridge the points gap down. Heading into the match on the back of a three-match winning streak, Macarthur FC will be brimming with confidence and fancy their chances against a struggling Brisbane Roar FC side.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar FC have been pretty inconsistent in recent times as they head into the match following an eight-match winless run. After playing out two consecutive draws against Wellington Pheonix and Western Sydney Wanderers in their last outings, the visitors find themselves slotted eight on the A-League table. They have recorded just four wins from 13 matches while playing out five draws and losing four games this season accumulating 17 points. With top-six just seven points away, Brisbane Roar FC will look to take advantage of having played 3 fewer games and aim to turn their fortune around with a win on Friday.

MAC vs BRB Playing 11

Macarthur- Adam Federici, Ivan Franjic, James Meredith, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire

Brisbane Roar FC- Jamie Young, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Rahmat Akbari, Jack Hingert, Corey Brown, Josh Brindell-South, Jay O'Shea, Dylan Wenzell-Halls, Riku Danzaki

MAC vs BRB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Adam Federici

Defenders – Tom Aldred, James Meredith, Jack Hingert, Mark Milligan

Midfielders – Denis Genreau, Corey Brown, Markel Susaeta, Jay O'Shea

Strikers – Dylan Wenzell-Halls, Matt Derbyshire

MAC vs BRB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Matt Derbyshire

Vice-Captain - Jay O'Shea

MAC vs BRB Match Prediction

Macarthur FC start the match as favourites and are expected to register a routine victory on Friday.

Prediction- Macarthur FC 2-0 Brisbane Roar FC

Note: The above MAC vs BRB Dream11 prediction, MAC vs BRB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAC vs BRB Dream11 Team and MAC vs BRB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.