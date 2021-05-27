MAC Vs CCM Dream11: Macarthur FC Vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners are all set to square off in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Campbelltown Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM IST. Let's have a look at the MAC vs CCM Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

MAC vs CCM Match Preview

MacArthur FC will start the game following a string of impressive performances under their belt in recent times with the hosts remaining unbeaten in their previous six matches. Heading into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory FC, the hosts have recorded 36 points from 23 games while registering 10 wins, six draws, and seven defeats this season. They will be hoping to maintain their positive momentum and look to get the better of Central Coast Mariners by recording their 11th win of the A-League season.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, will head into the game as the fifth-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded 10 wins from 23 games while playing out six draws and suffering from 7 defeats this season. Currently sitting on par at points with Macarthur FC, the visitors will start this game after following a string of inconsistent performance resulting in one win, two draws, two losses in their last five outings. Central Coast Mariners saw their last match end in a narrow 1-0 loss to league leaders Melbourne City FC and will be looking to get back not the winning ways. However, they face a difficult task at hand and will have to play their best football if they want to pocket three a win on Thursday.

MAC vs CCM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Simon or J. Meridith

Vice-Captain - M. Derbyshire or DD Silva

MAC vs CCM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A.Federici

Defenders – A. Susnjar, J. Clisby, M. Milligan, K. Rowles

Midfielders –DD Silva, J. Meridith, O. Bozanic, Benat

Strikers – M. Derbyshire, M. Simon

MAC vs CCM Dream11 Prediction

We expect Macarthur FC to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Macarthur FC 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

Note: The above MAC vs CCM Dream11 prediction, MAC vs CCM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAC vs CCM Dream11 Team and MAC vs CCM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result