MAC Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Following a thrilling clash ending up in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers will battle it out against Macarthur in A-League. The match will be played on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Here is the MAC vs SYW Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

MAC vs SYW live: MAC vs SYW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 1.40 pm IST

MAC vs SYW live: MAC vs SYW Dream11 prediction and preview

Macarthur had a decent start to the current A-League campaign but have lost grip on their form recently. They were humiliated 3-0 by Sydney FC in the previous clash and languish at the seventh spot in the A-League standings with seven points in five games to their credit.

📍 Tonight's location.



Where in the world will you be tuning into tonight's match? #WSW #MACvWSW pic.twitter.com/uIjUBk78H7 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 6, 2021

On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers blew off their lead against Newcastle United after Roy O'Donovan cancelled Bernie Ibini-Isei opened the scoring. Wanderers occupy the fourth spot in the competition with two victories and an equal number of defeats after five games, having racked up a point more than Macarthur.

MAC vs SYW Dream11 team news

Macarthur captain Mark Milligan will miss out on the clash against Western Sydney Wanderers due to suspension. He was sent off in the game against Sydney FC last week. Walter Scott has been called up to fill in the captain's boots. Besides, Aleksandar Susnjar and Michael Ruhs have been included in the squad.

Nicolai Miller sits out for Wanderers due to a hamstring injury, while Oliver Kalac has been left out due to technical reasons. Dylan McGowan and Vedran Janjetovic miss out due to respective injury issues, while Mitchell Duke and Jordan Mutch have been put in the quarantine.

MAC vs SYW playing 11

Goalkeeper: Daniel Margush

Defenders: Patrick Ziegler, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ivan Franjic, James Meredith

Midfielders: James Troisi, Loic Puyo, Jordan Odoherty

Forwards: Simon Cox, Matt Derbyshire, Bernie Ibini-Isei

MAC vs SYW match prediction and top picks

Macarthur: Matt Derbyshire (vc), Loic Puyo

Western Sydney Wanderers: Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei (c)

MAC vs SYW match prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have produced better performance this season and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-1.

Note: The MAC vs SYW match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers Twitter