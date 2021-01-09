MAC Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League 2020-21 Match Preview

Quick links:
Following an embarrassing defeat against Central Coast Mariners, Macarthur will square off against Wellington Phoenix in the A-League. The match will be played on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Here's the MAC vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo praises pudgy boxer Andy Ruiz Jr after American stuns Anthony Joshua
Venue: Campbell Town Sports Stadium
Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021
Time: 11.35 AM IST
Also Read | Portugal coaches use new video data analysis of 'mice and monkeys' to track Ronaldo & co.
Macarthur arrive into the game against Wellington Phoenix following a humiliating 0-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners. They had managed a victory in the first game of the current season against Western Sydney Wanderers FC and currently languish at the sixth spot with three points to their credit.
😃👍— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) January 8, 2021
⚫️🟡 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc pic.twitter.com/57hZIRif9u
On the other hand. Wellington Phoenix started off to a struggling start to the A-League 2020-21 season. Phoenix were defeated by Sydney FC in the opener. They now sit 10th on the A-League table and look to bag their first victory of the season when they take on Macarthur.
Also Read | Brazil great Pele upgrades Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo beats official goal tally
Macarthur: Adam Federici, Nick Suman, Antony Golec, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar, Walter Scott, Jake McGing, Beñat, Denis Genreau, Loic Puyo, Tommy Oar, Moudi Najjar, Michael Ruhs, Jake Hollman, Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Antonis Martis, Trialist, Markel Susaeta, Milislav Popovic, Matt Derbyshire
Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Matthew Ridenton, Alex Rufer, Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Clayton Lewis, David Ball, Mirza Muratovic, Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine
Also Read | Pele responds to Instagram bio change claims after Cristiano Ronaldo's goal milestone
Goalkeeper: Stefan Marinovic
Defenders: Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Susnjar, Tim Payne, Liam McGing
Midfielders: Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Charles M'Mombwa
Forwards: David Ball, Matt Derbyshire, Markel Susaeta
Macarthur: Matt Derbyshire (vc), Markel Susaeta
Wellington Phoenix: Clayton Lewis, David Ball (c)
Wellington Phoenix are the favourites to win the game against Macarthur.