MAC Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League 2020-21 Match Preview

Following an embarrassing defeat against Central Coast Mariners, Macarthur will square off against Wellington Phoenix in the A-League. The match will be played on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Here's the MAC vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

MAC vs WEL live: MAC vs WEL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Campbell Town Sports Stadium

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021

Time: 11.35 AM IST

MAC vs WEL live: MAC vs WEL Dream11 prediction and preview

Macarthur arrive into the game against Wellington Phoenix following a humiliating 0-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners. They had managed a victory in the first game of the current season against Western Sydney Wanderers FC and currently languish at the sixth spot with three points to their credit.

On the other hand. Wellington Phoenix started off to a struggling start to the A-League 2020-21 season. Phoenix were defeated by Sydney FC in the opener. They now sit 10th on the A-League table and look to bag their first victory of the season when they take on Macarthur.

Squads for MAC vs WEL playing 11

Macarthur: Adam Federici, Nick Suman, Antony Golec, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar, Walter Scott, Jake McGing, Beñat, Denis Genreau, Loic Puyo, Tommy Oar, Moudi Najjar, Michael Ruhs, Jake Hollman, Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Antonis Martis, Trialist, Markel Susaeta, Milislav Popovic, Matt Derbyshire

Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Matthew Ridenton, Alex Rufer, Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Clayton Lewis, David Ball, Mirza Muratovic, Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

MAC vs WEL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Stefan Marinovic

Defenders: Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Susnjar, Tim Payne, Liam McGing

Midfielders: Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Charles M'Mombwa

Forwards: David Ball, Matt Derbyshire, Markel Susaeta

MAC vs WEL Dream11 team top picks

Macarthur: Matt Derbyshire (vc), Markel Susaeta

Wellington Phoenix: Clayton Lewis, David Ball (c)

MAC vs WEL match prediction

Wellington Phoenix are the favourites to win the game against Macarthur.

Note: The MAC vs WEL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MAC vs WEL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% guarantee in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Wellington Phoenix Twitter