MAC Vs WST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Macarthur FC (MAC) and Western United FC (WST) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, March 20 at 5:05 PM local time (11:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium in New South Wales, Australia. Here is our MAC vs WST Dream11 prediction, top picks and MAC vs WST Dream11 team.
Macarthur FC are currently at the sixth spot of the A-League standings with 17 points. Matt Derbyshire and team have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning and losing five games each (two draws). Western United FC, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot with 14 points and a win-loss record of 4-4 (two draws).
Adam Federici, James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic, Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau, Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta, Matt Derbyshire
Ryan Scott, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica, Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez, Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Lachlan Wales, Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha
Considering the recent form of the teams, our MAC vs WST Dream11 prediction is that Macarthur FC will come out on top in this contest.
á´›á´¡á´ á´…á´€Êêœ± until Western United venture into Campbelltown!— Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) March 17, 2021
Book your Saturday night plans with the family now! ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/PhNMrNUszf#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/jCoCQgY4pL
Note: The above MAC vs WST Dream11 prediction, MAC vs WST Dream11 team, probable MAC vs WST playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAC vs WST Dream11 team and MAC vs WST match prediction does not guarantee positive results.