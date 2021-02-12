Macarthur Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Game Preview

Macarthur will battle it out against Adelaide United in A-League following their thrilling victory over Brisbane Roar. The match will be played on Friday, February 12, 2021. Here are the Macarthur vs Adelaide United live stream details, team news, schedule, preview, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Macarthur vs Adelaide United live?

There will be no official A-League broadcast in India. But the Macarthur vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and App. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Macarthur vs Adelaide United live:

Venue: Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Macarthur vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

Macarthur managed to bag a sensational win over Adelaide United in the previous game. Denis Genreau and Matt Derbyshire struck one goal each while conceding none to bag an all-important three points. On the other hand, Adelaide United arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against Perth Glory. Stefan Mauk bagged the opener for Adelaide United but Perth Glory struck twice in the second half to win the tie.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United team news

Michael Ruhs and Liam Rose miss out on the clash on Friday due to technical reasons while Milislav Popovic is out for an indefinite period due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Loic Puyo, James Meredith and Walter Scott have been called up for the game.

Adelaide United will have to cope in the absence of Michael Jakobsen due to a calf injury, so does Javi Lopez. Ryan Kitto is yet to recover from his knee issues, while Ryan Strain is on the sidelines due to a groin injury. Pacifique Niyongabire and Fergus Lynch have been called up to fill in the boots of the injured players.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United probable XIs

Macarthur: Adam Federici, Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Aleksandar Šušnjar, James Meredith, Beñat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau, Markel Susaeta, Loïc Puyo, Tommy Oar, Matt Derbyshire.

Adelaide United: James Delianov, Yared Abetew, Jordan Elsey, Michael Marrone, Noah Smith, Ben Halloran, Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo, Stefan Mauk, Mohamed Toure, Kusini Yengi

A-League standings update

Macarthur sit fourth in the A-League standings with 11 points in seven games. They have two victories and two draws in the previous five games of the competition. Meanwhile, Adelaide United languish at the seventh spot with seven points in six games. Adelaide United are on a two-game losing streak, with three defeats in the previous five games.

Macarthur vs Adelaide United prediction

Macarthur are the favourites to win the tie 3-1 against Adelaide United.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Macarthur Twitter