Macarthur Vs Brisbane Roar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Macarthur will lock hons with Brisbane Roar at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday, April 9. The A-League clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 7:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). Here’s a look at the Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar team news, Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar live stream details and Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar prediction.

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar: A-League game preview

Macarthur are currently at the third place on the A-League table, with 26 points from their 15 games. Ante Milicic’s side are just four points behind league leaders Central Coast Mariners and will be hoping to break into the top two with a victory over Brisbane Roar on Friday. In their previous league game, Macarthur recorded an important victory when they hosted Perth Glory. A Matt Derbyshire brace in the first period led the Bulls to a solid 2-0 victory, taking their winning run to three games in the Australian top division.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar are at the eighth place on the A-League table, with 17 points from 13 games, sitting level on points with ninth-placed Perth Glory and only two points ahead of 10th-placed Wellington Phoenix. Warren Moon's side are winless in their last eight league games and will be hoping to bring an end to that barren run of form on Friday. The Brisbane outfit recorded a second consecutive 1-1 draw last time out, as Riku Danzaki equalised after Kwame Yeboah had put sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers ahead.

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts have no major injury concerns heading into this contest. Milicic is likely to stick with the Macarthur starting line-up that has won three games on the trot. Matt Derbyshire took his tally to 10 league goals this season and is expected to lead the line for Macarthur.

For the visitors, captain Tom Aldred remains a doubt after the centre-back was absent from the game against the Western Sydney Wanderers. However, they will be boosted by the return of defender Macaulay Gillesphey, who served a suspension last time out. Dylan Wenzel-Halls is expected to start in attack for Brisbane Roar.

Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction is a win for Macarthur.

A-League live stream: How to watch Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar live?

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the game. However, the Macarthur vs Brisbane Roar live stream will be available on the My Football Youtube channel and app. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Brisbane Roar Instagram, Macarthur Twitter