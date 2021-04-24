Macarthur Vs Melbourne City Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, A-League Preview

Melbourne City will square off against Macarthur at the Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday, April 24. The A-League game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 7:10 PM ACT (2:40 PM IST). Here's a look at the Macarthur vs Melbourne City team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City: A-League game preview

Macarthur failed to end their winless run in the A-League last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle Jets. That was Macarthur's first point in three games as they went into the game on the back of successive defeats against Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United. The dip in form has seen Ante Milicic's side slump to fifth in the A-League standings but a victory at the weekend will propel them to second place.

On the other hand, Melbourne City continued their hunt for a first A-League title with a resounding 7-0 win over local rivals Melbourne Victory last time out. With 31 points from 16 games, Patrick Kisnorbo's men remain at the top of the table, one point ahead of Central Coast Mariners, who have played one more game. Melbourne City will be hoping to continue their impressive run of form and extend their lead at the top of the table when they lock horns with Macarthur on Saturday.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, defender Aleksandar Jovanovic is ruled out with a calf injury. He is joined on the treatment table by right-back Ivan Franjic, who is suffering from a similar calf problem.

The visitors will be without the services of Nathaniel Atkinson, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. Jamie Maclaren has scored 19 goals in 16 outings this season and is expected to start in attack for Melbourne City.

Macarthur vs Melbourne City prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, Melbourne City are the favourites to come away with the three points. Macarthur have looked sluggish in their last three league games and have lost ground at the top. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

A-League live stream: How to watch Macarthur vs Melbourne City live?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Macarthur vs Melbourne City live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Melbourne City, Macarthur Instagram