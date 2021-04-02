Macarthur Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Following a close-edged victory over Wellington Phoenix, Macarthur will square off against Perth Glory in A-League. The match will be played on Friday, April 2, 2021. Here are the Macarthur vs Perth Glory live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Macarthur vs Perth Glory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Macarthur vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Macarthur vs Perth Glory live:

Venue: Campbelltown Sports Stadium

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021

Time: 12.35 PM IST

Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and preview

Fantastic to see Jason Geria sparkling on his Glory debut on Saturday night!

(pics courtesy of @VisInspired)@ALeague #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/kRwOuyL9rI — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) March 29, 2021

Macarthur managed to bag three points from the previous clash following a close-edged victory against Wellington Phoenix. Denis Genreu scored the only goal of the game with Macarthur maintaining their lead until the final whistle. On the other hand, Perth Glory overcame a daunting challenge from Newcastle Jets with Ciaran Bramwell and Darryl Lachman scoring a goal each to win the tie 2-1.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory team news

Macarthur have received a major boost ahead of the game against Perth Glory. The team have received no injury setbacks. Meanwhile, Liam Rose and Walter Scott have been called up for the clash. But Perth Glory have some key injury concerns, with Chris Ikonomodis, Nick Sullivan and Nick D'Agostino sitting out on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Jonathan Aspropotamitis has been suspended for a week. Sebastian Langkamp has been signed recently by Perth Glory. Besides, the likes of Luke Bodnar and Bryce Bafford have been called up for the clash on Friday.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory probable XIs

Macarthur: Adam Federici, Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Aleksandar Šušnjar, James Meredith, Beñat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau, Markel Susaeta, Loïc Puyo, Tommy Oar, Matt Derbyshire.

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Nick Sullivan, Sebastian Langkamp, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Luke Bodnar, Brandon Wilson, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh.

A-League standings update

Macarthur sit fourth in the A-League standings having racked up 23 points in 14 games. They have three victories and two defeats in the previous five games. On the other hand, Perth Glory languish at the eighth spot in the competition, with 17 points in 12 games and have just one victory in the previous five league games.

Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction

Macarthur are the favourites to win the game against Perth Glory 2-0.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Perth Glory Twitter