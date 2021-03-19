Macarthur Vs Western United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League 2020-21 Live

Macarthur FC will go up against Western United FC on matchday 13 of the A-League 2020-21 season. The Macarthur vs Western United match is scheduled to begin at 11:35 AM IST (5:05 PM local time) from the Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah, NSW Australia on March 20, 2021. Here are the Macarthur vs Western United live stream details, how to watch Macarthur vs Western United live in India, our Macarthur vs Western United prediction and team news for the game.

A-League 2020-21: Macarthur vs Western United team news and match preview

Halfway through the A-League 2020-21 season, two middle-of-the-draw teams - Macarthur FC and Western United FC will go up against each other hoping to break into the top 5. After five wins, two draws and five losses from their games so far, Macarthur FC find themselves in 6th place on the A-League table with 17 points. Failing to win more than two games in a row through the series, the team will be coming into this game with two consecutive losses in their last two games. Milislav Popovic (injury) will be the only player missing for the team for this game. A win in this game could take Macarthur up to the third place.

Just two places below Macarthur, in 8th place on the A-League table, we have Western United FC. After a rollercoaster start to their campaign, Western United FC seemed to have found their groove with two wins on the trot in February. However, two losses and one win later, the team is still looking to build a meaningful streak at the tournament. The last game between Macarthur and WU went 4-1 in favour of Western United, giving the side a decent advantage going into this game. The team will be missing Filip Kurto for this game.

A-League 2020-21: Macarthur vs Western United live stream details

The Macarthur vs Western United A-League football tournament match will not be televised live in India. However, fans can catch the Macarthur vs Western United live stream, which will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and updates for the match can also be found on the social media pages of the tournament and the two participating teams.

A-League 2020-21: Macarthur vs Western United prediction

Macarthur FC predicted XI: Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Western United FC predicted X: Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

According to our Macarthur vs Western United prediction, Western United will win this match 2-0.

Image Credits: Macarthur FC Twitter