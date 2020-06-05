Real Madrid Player Risks Jail Time After Breaching coronavirus Lockdown Rules In Paraguay

Real Madrid star Sergio Diaz is currently at risk of facing jail time after he was caught by police officials at a social gathering, breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Diaz is currently plying his trade at Primera Division club Cerro Porteno, on loan from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old Paraguayan forward was caught by the police in a raid at the home of his teammate, Sebastian Ferreira, despite the government's strict coronavirus lockdown rules.

Real Madrid star breaks coronavirus lockdown rules in Paraguay

According to reports from ABC, Real Madrid attacker Sergio Diaz broke the coronavirus lockdown rules in Paraguay and is facing time in prison. The Real Madrid forward is currently on loan with Primera Division club Cerro Porteno and was found by police officials at the home of his Paraguayan teammate Sebastian Ferreira. Ferreira is currently playing for Primera Division outfit Libertad, on loan from Mexican side Morelia.

¡VIOLARON LA CUARENTENA! ⚽️❌



Sebastián Ferreira, Mathias Villasanti y Sergio Díaz violaron la cuarentena sanitaria al juntarse para jugar piki volley.



📸 @ABCTVpy#SomosCentroAlArea pic.twitter.com/LKohbcSKTS — Centro al Área (@CentroalAreaPY) June 3, 2020

The report claims that Sergio Diaz and Sebastian Ferreira were part of a large group of players that would often gather for a game of volleyball near Ferreira's house. Ferreira's neighbours complained about the players breaching coronavirus lockdown rules and the police in the area led a raid due to the suspicions of mass gatherings. Around five people including Diaz and Ferrerira were caught when the police raided the area while most of the others managed to flee the scene.

📞 Sergio Diaz, jugador del #RealMadrid de Castilla "Con mi imputación por violar la cuarentena tengo miedo de que no se me permita volver a España para desplegar mi juego con Karim Benzema, Modric y compañía" — Gabriel Cazenave (@CazenaveSports) June 4, 2020

The players voluntarily turned themselves in and revealed they were training together. The police seized volleyball nets, balls, sporting goods and around three dozen bottles of alcohol, including several more cans of beer that were found at the site. Sergio Diaz, who joined Real Madrid in 2016 will be questioned by the police and there are fears of his arrest due to the breaching of the coronavirus lockdown rules in Paraguay.

LaLiga return date: LaLiga fixtures

The LaLiga return date has been set for June 11 with the final round of fixtures to take place on July 19, following the coronavirus lockdown that halted football in Spain for three months.

