Magnus Carlsen Showcases Grandmaster Skills In FPL, Ranks Third Among 7 Million Users

Chess champion Magnus Carlsen has been dominating the sport for almost a decade now. The Grandmaster is about to top another game, the Fantasy Premier League (FPL). The 29-year-old Norwegian is currently third in the Fantasy Premier League, which is played by over 7 million users. Carlsen was in the third position after results were declared on Saturday, December 7, 2019. This is the best season for Carlsen in the Fantasy Premier League. It is believed that Carlsen needed just six weeks to make it into the top 1000 players.

FPL: Magnus Carlsen feels he is lucky in the Fantasy Premier League

Magnus Carlsen is currently competing in the London Chess Classic at Olympia. In the FPL, he plays for a team named Kjell Ankedal. This team has consistently scored high in the overall rankings in the past four years. They had finished among the top 3,000 players in the 2017–2018 league. However, Carlsen feels that his success in FPL is largely due to his luck. Carlsen is said to be a huge fan of Premier League football as well. While speaking to the Norwegian media, Carlsen had stated that in chess, a player knows when he does well but it was hard for him to take praise for his FPL skills, when he had just been lucky.

Killing time before round 6 at @GrandChessTour Kolkata.



My game against Vidit can be viewed at @chess24com : https://t.co/DcgVqKdJ6f pic.twitter.com/KEpF4oj9hS — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) November 23, 2019

Chess journalist Tarjei Svensen, who has known Carlsen since his childhood, has spoken on his achievement and interest in football. Svensen stated that Carlsen’s ability in FPL has been known for a couple of seasons now, but this season has been exceptional and for the chess master and he has had another good week. He applauded Carlsen’s rise up the charts.

FPL: Magnus Carlsen has great knowledge of the Premier League, says Tarjei Svensen

Carlsen had a really good year for a while last season and then he dropped about 200 places at the end of the season, but he was still in the top 1,000. Svensen states that Carlsen excels at Fantasy Premier League because of his phenomenal knowledge about the Premier League. His level of knowledge about English football is amazing, which has helped Carlsen a lot.

