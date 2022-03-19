Major Blow To Real Madrid As Karim Benzema To Miss El Clasico Owing To Calf Injury

As the world controls its wait for one of the highly anticipated fixtures in the footballing front, Real Madrid's top scorer and unarguably the most noteworthy player since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema will miss out on the upcoming El Clasico after suffering a calf injury. The number 9 player has been in top-notch form for the Vikings as he had amassed 5 goals in his previous two games. Karim Benzema also did not train with the squad prior to the fixture alongside arch-rivals Barcelona owing to the injury. The Los Blancos would expect their man-in-form to return to the pitch before an all-important first leg of the Champions League against Chelsea.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

When the Royal Whites go against the Catalans, the spectators are on the edge of their seats because drama never deescalates during such fixtures. Currently, Vikings are atop of the standings with a ten-point lead while their bitter rivals Barcelona are sitting at number 3 position with 51 points. The points table could see a big change post the El Clasico since Barcelona are currently tied with 4th position Athletico Madrid and have a lead of just two points against Real Betis who are currently placed 5th on the La Liga table.

Records before entering El Clasico

Real Madrid is confidently entering the all-important fixture as they hammered 3 goals against Mallorca in their previous game in Laliga. Before the La Liga game, Real Madrid did what most of the pundits thought as impossible as they defeated star-studded PSG in Santiago Bernebeu and marched their way in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. The credits for the remontada on the Champions League night deservingly goes to Karim Benzema as the captain hammered a hattrick in the second half.

Barcelona defeated Osasuna, scoring 4 goals in their last La Liga fixture. The outfit failed to qualify for the champions league knockout rounds this season while playing the Europa League the Spanish club defeated Galatasaray by a single goal margin.

While many questions the level and excitement of El Clasico after the departure of Ronaldo and Messi from the Spanish league, this tie still remains very important for the supporters of Los Blancos and Barcelona.