Malaga Suspend Coach Víctor Sanchez After Explicit Video Emerges Online

Malaga coach has suspended coach Victor Sanchez after an explicit video of him appeared on social media. The club stated that Sanchez will remain suspended until the investigation is complete. The club released the statement late on Tuesday evening.

READ: Cesc Fabregas Reminds Fans Of His Arsenal Links By Trolling Tottenham Hotspur

Investigations on

The statement read, "In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Málaga CF immediately suspends coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out. We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified."

READ: Sir Alex Ferguson Bigger Influence On English Football Than Guardiola: Solskjaer

Sanches himself released a statement via his twitter account, where he said, "I want to say that I'm being subjected to a crime against my privacy, with harassment and extortion. The matter is in the hands of the police and I'm obliged to follow their instructions. In any case, I want to say that sharing or publishing any person's intimate content without their consent is also a crime, whether it be via social media or any other means, under Article 197 of the Penal Code, with penalties for those who share personal content without the consent of the person affected. Thank you for your understanding and support."

READ: Kevin De Bruyne Embarrasses Phil Jones With His Stunning Skills; Watch

The club are in the second division of Spanish football and are currently 16th after 22 matches and are a point above the relegation zone.

Spanish football celebration President Luis Rubiales has come out in support of the Sanchez, and has said, "A great professional like Victor Sanchez del Amo has all of my support. Intimacy is an inviolable right. To use illicit means to break is immoral and criminal. That a third party takes advantage of it has no name. Moreover, to broadcast it is a crime."

READ: Playing Against Leeds Is Like Visiting Dentist, Says Arsenal's Manager Mikel Arteta