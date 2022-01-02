Mallorca Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Mallorca will be up against Barcelona in the La Liga 2021-22 clash, scheduled to be played at the Iberostar Stadium in Illes Balears, Spain. Mallorca heads into their home game after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Granada in the Ligue 1 clash on December 19. Whereas, Barcelona returned with a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their last match of the tournament. Mallorca currently sits 15th in the LaLiga 2021-22 points table, with four wins, eight draws, and six losses from 18 matches. On the other hand, Barcelona sits seventh in the standings with seven wins, seven draws, and four defeats.

In the past two weeks, Barca has reported over 10 players who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, which means head coach Xavi Hernandez will have the task of digging deeper into the club’s pool of youth players. Meanwhile, skipper Sergio Busquets will also miss Sunday’s game due to his one-game suspension, as Xavi heads into the Iberostar Stadium with 11 first-team players and 10 members of its reserve team.

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 match in India?

Football fans in India wondering how to watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 match can do so by tuning in to the live telecast on MTV and VH1 channels. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the mobile application or website of Voot Select and the Jio TV app. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM on Monday as per the Indian Standard Time from the Iberostar Stadium.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Mallorca vs Barcelona match by tuning in to the Sky Sports Network. At the same time, fans can enjoy live streaming on La Liga TV. Fans can enjoy the live stream on La Liga TV by a subscription either by Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match is scheduled to start from the Iberostar Stadium at 8:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, La Liga 2021-22 match in the US?

Meanwhile, football fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the Mallorca vs Barcelona match by tuning in to the ESPN Network. The match won’t be telecast live in the US, however, fans can enjoy the live streaming on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start from the Iberostar Stadium at 3:00 PM on Sunday in the US.

(Instagram Image: @rcdmallorcaoficial/@fcbarcelona)