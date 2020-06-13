Mallorca Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Preview And All Details

Table toppers and defending champions Barcelona will travel to relegation-threatened Mallorca in their first match of the LaLiga restart on Saturday (Sunday IST). The Blaugrana would hope to shake off their rustiness continue their title challenge by starting off with a win against minnows Mallorca. Here is the Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming details, LaLiga live match details, Mallorca vs Barcelona team news and their predicted line-ups.

Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming: Mallorca vs Barcelona LaLiga Live preview

Barcelona currently occupy the top of the LaLiga standings and hold a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. The defending champions have not had the smoothest of campaigns in recent seasons, which saw Quique Setien replace Ernesto Valverde mid-season. However, riding on captain Lionel Messi's consistent performances, the Blaugrana have continued their pursuit for the title and will hope to brush aside Mallorca, who as things stand, are staring at relegation. Mallorca have managed to accumulate only 25 points in 27 LaLiga live matches so far and would hope to pull off an upset when they host Barcelona on Saturday.

Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming: Mallorca vs Barcelona team news

Barcelona are set to miss dynamic winger Ousmane Dembele, who is out with a thigh injury and will return in August. They will also miss the services of Clement Lenglet, who is suspended for the clash. Captain Lionel Messi could also be in doubt for the fixture, having missed a couple of training sessions in the build-up to the LaLiga restart. Mallorca will be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, both ruled out with their respective injuries.

Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Mallorca: Manolo Reina; Alejandro Pozo, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Fran Gamez; Daniel Rodriguez, Salva Sevilla, Idrisu Baba, Takefusa Kubo; Ante Budimir, Juan Hernandez.

Barcelona: Marc-Ander ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezman.

Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming: How to watch LaLiga Live in India?

Fans can watch the Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming on Facebook Watch. LaLiga will stream the entirety of the match on their official Facebook handle. There is no official telecast for LaLiga this season on TV in India.

Mallorca vs Barcelona live streaming: Mallorca vs Barcelona LaLiga Live match details

When: Saturday 10:00 PM, June 13, 2020 (Sunday 1:30 AM, June 14, 2020, IST)

Saturday 10:00 PM, June 13, 2020 (Sunday 1:30 AM, June 14, 2020, IST) Where: Son Moix Stadium, Mallorca (Iberostar Stadium)

Son Moix Stadium, Mallorca (Iberostar Stadium) Where to watch: Facebook Watch

